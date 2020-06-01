Our Town: Monticello

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Our Town looks a little different these days, but there are still unique places and people who call it home. One resident has been a big fan of President Abraham Lincoln since he was as toddler. Hear the story behind his fascination of our 16th president.

Also, Allerton Park and Retreat Center is known for its summertime concerts. This year, there’s a different approach to the show. Wait until you hear which music artist will take the virtual stage.

And, meet an Angel Among Us who isn’t letting her age slow her down from helping others.



