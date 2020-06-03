Our Town Monticello: Architectural Legacy

MONTICELLO, Ill (WCIA) — Monticello is a city with pages and pages of history, but some community members say there’s one thing in particular that truly makes it “their town.”

If you take a walk down North State Street, you will find nearly 100 home rooted in history. The neighborhood has a spot on the National Registrar of Historic Districts.

People who live there say Monticello’s architectural legacy is what adds character to the place. Booming business and the presence of the Allerton family in the early 1900s attracted talented architects wanting to show their craft.

Architect Keddy Hudson lives in a N. State St. home that has been in his family for three generations.

“This street is a tourist magnet, and it’s a great thing for the community,” says Hudson. “People picture it as the charming small town that they always imagined they wanted to live in.”

Hudson says people come from all over for walking tours or even a casual drive down north state street to witness the beauty.

Other official historic districts in Monticello include north charter street and the downtown area.