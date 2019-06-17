When the owner’s away, dogs go play

TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Who says humans are the only ones who can enjoy a little vacation?

That’s the mantra of one business in Our Town Tilton.

When you pack up and leave for paradise, you can’t always bring your pups. But the folks at Paw-A-Day Inn say you don’t have to carry any guilt about that.

“There’s boarding facilities, but not many that are like ours,” said Garla Piatt.

She said if dogs could speak, they might tell you this is a pretty ~suite~ deal.

The dogs can watch Netflix!

With beach-themed rooms and plenty of space to romp around, your best friends can also sit in the lap of luxury.

The idea is that when their owners go on vacation, these pups can be on vacation too.

Just like you, they’re likely to catch a case of post-getaway blues.

“We have a lot of dogs…they’ll get to the door and they’ll turn around and come back,” said Tony Piatt. “We’ve had them jump out of cars to come back inside.”

As he explained, it’s not just about boarding here. They also do grooming and K-9 officer training.

“I started off as a police officer, as a k9 handler, and when I was doing that I wanted to open a business,” said Tony Piatt.

Now, he says he’s living his dream.

“You come to work every day and that’s all you do. You play with dogs,” he said. “If you go home smelling like a dog, it’s been a good day.”

Even the dogs know they’re on island time when they come to stay at the inn, In Our Town Tilton.

“When they turn off Georgetown Road, the dog starts going crazy in the car, because they know where they’re going and they know what’s going to happen, so they get all pumped up. When they come in they just want to jump up and love on ya, and say hello,” said Garla.