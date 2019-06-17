Teacher aims to fill town with drama

Tilton, Ill. (WCIA) – One man prides himself in introducing comedy and tragedy into people’s lives, through teaching theatre.

Gregory Duckett was born to perform. He got his first taste of stardom at a young age.

“We grew up in Tilton. I went to Daniel Grade School, where I played Frosty the Snowman,” said Duckett.

Duckett caught the theatre bug, and knew he wanted to spend his life around a stage.

In school, he found a new passion for directing…so he cast himself in a new role, as teacher.

He’s been to colleges across the Midwest, sharing his craft.

“I probably will continue my journey. I’m kind of a theatre gypsy. I love teaching, and I love theatre so much,” said Duckett.

He’s designed many costumes too–ranging all different shows and time periods.

A few examples of costumes Duckett designed

As he teaches, he loves seeing the contagious theatre bug latching onto his student and watching how far it takes them.

“I’ve had students on Broadway. I’ve had students on TV. That’s the greatest joy. It’s not just about me, it’s about what it does for other people.”

He teaches classes there, too. He has three different age groups, 7 to 12, 13 to 18, and 18 and up.

No matter where this gypsy’s lessons lead him, he’ll always find his way back.



So, anyone who wants to learn acting, directing or design can give him a call, in Our Town Tilton.