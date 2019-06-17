Senior living with a view

Tilton, Ill. (WCIA) – There comes a time in life when you’re not ready for a nursing home, but you’re tired of keeping up with a house.

That’s where Autumn Fields Senior Living in Our Town Tilton comes in.

It hasn’t quite been in town for a full year yet, but the staff members say they already feel like they’re making a difference for the seniors who live there.

There are about 37 residents there now.

They can enjoy a variety of activities and amenities, like a lake view and a movie theater.

The staff members say they’re passionate about the people they serve.

“I love working with the elderly. I’ve been in healthcare for 7 years now. Most of my family is in healthcare, so it’s just kind of something that I’ve always liked to do,” said Danielle Defrancisco

Defrancisco says they also encourage aging in place.

They’ll help people who live there transition from a nursing home or hospice care, when the time comes.