Popular playground gets face lift

TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) – This park’s playground is getting a whole new look.

7 years ago, a national group called Kaboom awarded Tilton with a grant.

They built Thomas Park and the playground in one day.

Now, the park is in need of a revamp.

The village is able to get that done because of a Blue Cross Blue Shield grant.

They’re going to plant flowers, put in new mulch, and add swings for adults…among other things.

Village leaders say this park serves many different purposes–so they don’t take this grant, for granted.

“They have picnics there quite often. They have parties there in the summer. For birthday parties, or anniversary parties, graduations…things like that,” said village treasurer Tiffany Jones.

The work on the playground will be happening throughout the summer.