Our Town: Cerro Gordo

CERRO GORDO (WCIA) -- Wayne Fisher might be slow on his feet but on the track, it's an entirely different story. The 81-year old has been racing go-karts since 1960, and for the past 12 years, he's spent Friday nights at the Cerro Gordo Speedway.

"As far as I know there's hardly anyone that's 60 years old that races them," Fisher said. "I've always worked hard, did a lot of physical work and I suppose that kept my body in shape to be able to keep doing this."