Thank you for joining us this year!

On Wednesday, October 2, 2019, our communities raised over $166,000 for Operation Honor Guard!

They served. They still serve today.

Every day a group of veteran volunteers stands guard and performs military rites at a veteran’s funeral. This group of volunteers is known as the Honor Guard. They serve in all weather conditions, any time of day, and without compensation.

The Posts that support these Honor Guards have a number of costs associated with their service including the cost of flags, uniforms, transportation, guns and ammunition. Donations will be given to participating American Legion and VFW Posts.

Help us to fund honor guards throughout Central Illinois! Participate in our Day of Giving to help, and visit operationhonorguard.us for more information.

Why it’s important to get involved with

Operation Honor Guard When our military puts on their uniform, they commit to a life of service, dedication and sacrifice, all in defense of something bigger than themselves. As citizens of the nation they so nobly defend, it is our privilege and responsibility to stand behind them, ready and willing to provide them any support necessary. This doesn’t end when these soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines take their last breath.



These heroes have earned the right to be buried with military honors. Unfortunately, many communities lack the funds and resources needed to say farewell to these men and women in the manner they deserve. Operation Honor Guard, NFP provides charitable assistance to organizations working to provide military funerals for veterans and service members. Last year, Operation Honor Guard helped over 30 honor guard details in Central Illinois, and that is just the tip of the iceberg. On average there are 7 to 8 Honor Guard members at each military funeral. It takes over $800.00 to completely outfit each honor guard member. These special fund drives will support honor guards throughout Central Illinois. The Darby Family, the staff of Sunset Funeral Homes along with the entire WCIA staff are honored to support those who are still serving their nation by providing Honor Guards to our fallen Veterans.