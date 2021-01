Serving our friends without an address

For some a warm bed is just a dream, but CU at Home’s One Winter Night is striving to change that.

On Friday, February 5th, stop by the WCIA 3 backlot with your donation from 6am to 10pm.

Together, we can help our friends without an address.

Can’t make it on the 5th? Consider making a monetary contribution to CU at Home any time online