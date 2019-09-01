Talking Bears and Packers with Hub Arkush

Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa
LAKE FOREST, Ill.-A new NFL season and a new Chicago Bears season is here. The Bears will kick things off Thursday night by hosting the Green Bay Packers.

Bear Blitz analyst Hub Arkush discusses the Bears with Scott Leber. Are the Bears serious Super Bowl contenders? Will Eddy Pineiro be the answer at kicker? Which Bears impressed Hub during the preseason. And will all the changes the Packers made in the offseason make a difference?

Click on the media player to view this conversation and tune in to the Bear Blitz each weekend. Show times in the following markets can be found by going to our Bear Blitz Facebook page @thebearblitz

