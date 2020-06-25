Stouffer’s unveils ‘Mac on Tap’ machine

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) — Attention mac and cheese lovers — this one’s for you!

Stouffer’s has created the first-ever “Mac on Tap” dispenser. It delivers “the creamy, cheesy goodness of Stouffer’s Mac and Cheese” straight from the tap.

Things you didn't know you needed: Stouffer’s created the first-ever “Mac on Tap,” a dispenser delivering mac and cheese straight from the tap. pic.twitter.com/3Lrq8H4ZgI — Jen Steer (@jensteer) June 24, 2020

Now, Stouffer’s is asking fans when they would like to see the “Mac on Tap” come to life. Consumers are encouraged to tweet @stouffers with their ideas for a home for the tap.

Stouffer’s considers is mac and cheese as one of its beloved classic recipes.

The Cleveland-based company has been cooking up family favorites since 1924. Today the brand serves customers worldwide and regularly works to expand its menu.