Newsfeed Now: COVID-19 puts man in ICU for 4 months and counting; Country music star tips waitress $1,000

(NEXSTAR) – The nation is experiencing a staffing crisis across the country as violence continues to rise. Police resignations were up 18% nationwide in 2020 compared to the previous year, according to a June survey from the Police Executive Research Forum. Retirement numbers were even higher. Researchers found a 45% increase in the retirement rate in 2020 compared to 2019.

President Biden will address the nation later today on his administration’s latest vaccination efforts as the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise. The White House response team reports that 90 million eligible Americans remain unvaccinated.

A study is underway at the Medical College of Georgia to understand how our bodies fight the coronavirus and its variants. This research will be used to determine if we will need booster shots.

Two restaurants in Kansas City, Missouri require customers to show their IDs and proof of vaccinations.

An Oklahoma man is fighting for his life in the ICU after four months of battling COVID-19. He needs a double lung and heart transplant to survive if taken off a ventilator.

A Colorado woman walked to her family’s home after heavy rain caused her to get stuck in a mudslide.

After going through so many turbulent times, dealing with her mental health issues and Simone Biles gets won a bronze medal in the balance beam competition Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics

A Waffle House employee was surprised when a country music star left her a generous tip after his to-go meal.

