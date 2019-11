INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WCIA) — The Indianapolis Zoo welcomed two new walrus.

Ginger is one of two walrus that arrived at the Indianapolis Zoo this week.

Officials say Aku and Ginger are 2-year-old Pacific walruses. The pair arrived at the zoo earlier this week. They have spent the past two years together in Florida. Zookeepers say both were interested in the snow that fell earlier this week.

Aku is one of two new walrus to join the ranks at the Indianapolis Zoo.

Zoo leaders say walrus are found only in four zoos and aquariums in the United States.