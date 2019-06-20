Zoo welcomes 2 new babies!

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Scovill Zoo is home to new penguin chicks. The Humboldt babies hatched separately May 12 and a second May 21.

The older chick will join the exhibit Thursday, at 2:30 pm, followed by daily viewings at 11 am and 2:30 pm. The younger chick is not on exhibit yet, but is doing well and should be out the following week.

Humboldt penguins are native to the South American coastline of Chili and Peru. They’re listed as a vulnerable species due to over-fishing, climate change and the harvesting of guano which they use for nesting.

Scovill Zoo now has 14 Humboldt penguins.