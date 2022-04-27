SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Park District will celebrate veterinary science and local animal care facilities with the annual Dr. Dolittle Day event.

On Sunday, people are invited to come and learn what employees at the Henson Robinson Zoo do to care for animals. The zoo will open from 1 to 5 p.m. for the event.

Officials said Dr. Dolittle Day is a zoo celebration that coincides with World Veterinarian Day, which is a global event aiming to highlight and celebrate the various elements of veterinary work.

Guests will have a chance to meet with local veterinarians, zookeeper staff and members of other animal-related fields at interactive stations. Some of the stations that guests can participate in are how to bandage, preventative care for pets, proper grooming for them, nutrition and more. There will also be demonstrations involving animal enrichment and training. In addition, kids can bring their favorite plush toy to the zoo’s “Stuffie Animal Clinic” for a checkup.

The zoo will be closed in the morning hours on Sunday to prepare for the event.

Discounted admission fees to enter the Henson Robinson Zoo are $6 for adults (13-61), $3 for children (3-12) and seniors. 2 & under get in for free.

For other information, click HERE or call the zoo at (217) 585-1821.