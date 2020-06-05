Zoo readying for reopening

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — In an attempt to get “back to normal,” many businesses are trying to reopen while taking into consideration the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Scovill Zoo reopens Monday with some precautions in place.

The petting zoo, herpeaquarium and Z.O.&O. Train and Endangered Species Carousel are all closed. People are also being asked to book tickets online since walk-up ticket purchases will be limited.

Phase 3 guidelines are being followed to allow the reopening. Social distancing, face coverings, CDC cleaning and disinfecting protocols for all shared equipment and common areas are being instituted. Special reduced ticket pricing is being implemented for the month.

Scovill Zoo Reopening

Monday, June 8

Daily 9:30 am – 6 pm

$5 per person during June

Free admission Thursdays

June 11 – October 8

Book tickets: ScovillZoo.com

(217) 421 – 7435

Scovill Zoo Camps

Critter Tales: Ages 5 & 6

Zoo Kids: Ages 7 & 8

Zoo Cap: Ages 9 & 10

Zoo Crew: Ages 11 – 13