Zoo in need of donations for the holidays

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Many of us are thinking about giving gifts to friends and loved ones this time of year, but don’t forget some area animals that could also use your help.

Scovill Zoo is closed for the season, but the animals still need to be cared for. Zoo leaders have a list posted on their website with different ideas for donations. They accept these items all year long, but want to give people a chance to choose them for donations this time of year.

A list of their needs can be found here.

