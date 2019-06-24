Zhang family reacts to guilty verdict

Hearing the guilty verdict was a victory for Zhang’s family, but they know it still won’t bring their daughter back.

It had to feel like a weight was lifted off their shoulders, but it was hard to see much of a reaction in the courtroom.

Zhang’s father was hugging those sitting around him, but was calm while the verdict was read. It was a different story outside.

Zhang’s father read a statement in response to the verdict. Zhang’s mother was so overcome while he was reading it, she started sobbing and they had to take a break.

Afterwards, an attorney working with the family continued reading and explained how they’re happy with the verdict, but the pain they’ve felt from losing Yingying is far from over.

As of today, we still could not imagine how we will live the rest of our lives without her. There is no language that can describe our pain and suffering. We hope and believe that this trial will eventually bring justice to Yingying and us.”

The family requested prosecutors consider a death penalty in this case. When asked whether life in prison for Christensen was justice, the family said they would leave that up to the jury and they believe whatever the outcome is for the sentencing, it will bring justice.

The family said they want people to remember Yingying as a smart, hard-working girl who was the most perfect daughter you could dream of. They also said finding Yingying would bring closure.

Some family members will testify during the sentencing phase which starts in two weeks.