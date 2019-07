CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The family of Yingying Zhang plans to meet with federal investigators and Champaign County Crime Stoppers before leaving the area. Brendt Christensen was sentenced to life in prison last week for kidnapping and killing the UI scholar from China.

The family hopes those investigators will help them get closer to Zhang’s remains. Steve Beckett, an attorney who has been working with the family, says they plan to leave in August to return to China.