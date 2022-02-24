CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Several groups and leaders are coming together in Champaign, all working to achieve victory over violence.

It starts with the gun violence reduction blueprint the city passed. That plan grants thousands of dollars to organizations helping to decrease violence.

One of those is Youthbuild. They’re getting $150,000 from the plan.

The group helps young people get their high school diploma, get certified in construction, and help them enter the workforce.

“We work with young adults every day, and we know the challenges they’re facing, and we know how difficult it is to stay out of violence going on in the street, but the people who have come to us have made a decision to do different, or do better,” Lily Walton, the executive director, said.

“Youthbuild gives you an opportunity to change and learn where you want to be in life, and it also gives you the opportunity to make the next big step,” Anthony Miles, a student, said.

Walton said that money will let 15 more students take part in the program.

She said it gives these students something to lose, and that helps keep them off the street and on the right track.