Youthbuild delivers COVID-19 care packages to seniors

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A group of people assembled and delivered 140 COVID-19 care packages to seniors.

Youthbuild is a program through the Housing Authority of Champaign County that helps at-risk ages 16-24 get their diploma and assists in career placement. Part of the program includes community service and volunteer work.

About 13 program participants gave out care packages filled with food and other things Thursday afternoon to people who live in the housing authority buildings. “They had five meals, just in case anything happens, they’d have that, as well as dish soap, face masks, hand sanitizer and things that would be needed in this time of crisis,” said Taryn Mercier, Youthbuild program participant. The next volunteer event Youthbuild is doing is a dads’ dinner for Father’s Day. They will prepare meals for seniors with the Housing Authority of Champaign County.