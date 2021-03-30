Youth sports leagues in need of volunteer coaches

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Youth sports are back, but some kids might not get to play.

Several leagues don’t have enough coaches.

Champaign Park District’s Sports Manager Justice Miller said this has happened in the past. If they can’t find enough coaches, then the kids who are on the wait list don’t get to be on a team.

Miller said softball is in the most dire need of volunteer coaches. They need 5-7 more for the upcoming season.

The age of the players ranges from 8 to 16 years old, and there are one or two teams for each age group.

Practices and games take place on weeknights after 5pm. It can be somewhat of a time commitment, but Miller said, it’s worth it. “Rec programming has such a huge importance, not just in our community but in the lives of children growing up. Being a volunteer coach plays such a vital role, it’s not just teaching kids the skills on the field, it’s teaching them so much more than that. It goes such a long way.”

Champaign’s softball league plays teams from all over Champaign County including Urbana, Mahomet, and St. Joe.

Player registration is open until April 1st… and the season starts in just two weeks. The Champaign Park District is hopeful that more people will take on the role of “Coach.”