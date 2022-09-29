LAKE SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Some Lake Shelbyville recreation areas will be closed in October.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will host a youth deer hunt at the lake.

The hunt will be conducted in portions of recreation areas already closed for the season. As a safety precaution, Lone Point Campground and Whitley Creek Recreation Areas, excluding the boat ramps and all of Wilborn Creek, Sullivan Beach, and Opossum Creek Recreation Areas will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

Ramps remaining open include Dam West, Lone Point, Lithia Springs, Whitley Creek and Bo Wood Recreation Areas, Wolf Creek and Eagle Creek State Parks and all secondary ramps.

Temporary closures will be in affect beginning 2:00 p.m. on October 7 and end at 8:00 p.m. on October 9.

For more information contact the Lake Shelbyville Environmental Stewardship Department at (217) 774-3951 ext. 7049.