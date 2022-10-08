SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — During the weekend of Oct 8 and 9, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is holding a youth deer hunt.

The hunt takes place in areas closed for the season around Lake Shelbyville. All boat ramps at Wilborn Creek, Sullivan Beach, and Opossum Creek Recreation are closed for safety precautions.

The Lone Point Campground and Whitely Creek Recreation area will be closed for safety precautions as well from 2 p.m. on Oct. 7 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 8.

Ramps that will remain open are Dam West, Lone Point, Lithia Springs, Whitley Creek, Bo Wood Recreation Areas, Wolf Creek, Eagle Creek State Parks, and all secondary ramps.

For more information about the event, contact the Lake Shelbyville Environmental Stewardship Department at 217-774-3951.