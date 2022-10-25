CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Election Day for the 2022 midterm elections is two weeks away, but early voting has already started in Champaign County.
Any voter or any person eligible to be a voter can go to one of several locations throughout the county to register, update their registration and then vote in the same trip. Any vote cast before Election Day is considered final, cannot be revoked and makes the voter ineligible to vote on Election Day.
As of Tuesday, Oct. 25, people can vote at 11 different locations. Unless noted otherwise, all of these locations are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
- Brookens Administrative Center Gymnasium – 1776 East Washington Street, Urbana
- Oct. 25 – Oct. 28 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 29 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 30 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
- Oct. 31 – Nov. 4 between 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 5 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 6 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 7 between 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.
- Illini Union – 1401 West Green Street, Urbana
- Lake of the Woods Pavilion – 109 South Lake of the Woods Road, Mahomet
- Leonhard Recreation Center – 2307 West Sangamon Drive, Champaign
- Meadowbrook Community Church – 1902 South Duncan Road, Champaign
- Parkland College Student Union – 2400 West Bradley Avenue, Champaign
- Plumbers’ and Pipefitters’ Local 149 – 1005 North Dunlap Avenue, Savoy
- Closes at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3
- Prince of Peace Lutheran Church – 802 East Douglas Street, St. Joseph
- Church of the Living God – 312 East Bradley Avenue, Champaign
- First United Methodist Church – 220 South Marshall Street, Rantoul
- Closed on Monday, Oct. 31
- Tolono Public Library – 111 East Main Street, Tolono
Another 10 voting locations will open for early voting one week before Election Day on Monday, Oct. 31 with the same hours as the locations listed above:
- Champaign Public Library – 200 West Green Street, Champaign
- Fisher Community Building – 100 East School Street, Fisher
- Gifford Community Building – 101 South Main Street, Gifford
- Mahomet Public Library – 1702 East Oak Street, Mahomet
- Philo Town Hall – 104 South Harrison Street, Philo
- Rantoul Youth Center – 1306 County Club Lane, Rantoul
- Savoy Recreation Center – 402 West Graham Drive, Savoy
- Siebel Center for Design – 1208 South Fourth Street, Champaign
- Vineyard Church – 1500 North Lincoln Avenue, Urbana
- Urbana Free Library – 210 West Green Street, Urbana
Alternatively, people can request to vote by mail by visiting the Champaign County Clerk’s website. Ballots sent in by mail are also considered final and make the voter ineligible to vote on Election Day.