CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Election Day for the 2022 midterm elections is two weeks away, but early voting has already started in Champaign County.

Any voter or any person eligible to be a voter can go to one of several locations throughout the county to register, update their registration and then vote in the same trip. Any vote cast before Election Day is considered final, cannot be revoked and makes the voter ineligible to vote on Election Day.

As of Tuesday, Oct. 25, people can vote at 11 different locations. Unless noted otherwise, all of these locations are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Brookens Administrative Center Gymnasium – 1776 East Washington Street, Urbana Oct. 25 – Oct. 28 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Oct. 31 – Nov. 4 between 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 between 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Another 10 voting locations will open for early voting one week before Election Day on Monday, Oct. 31 with the same hours as the locations listed above:

Alternatively, people can request to vote by mail by visiting the Champaign County Clerk’s website. Ballots sent in by mail are also considered final and make the voter ineligible to vote on Election Day.