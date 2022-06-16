MENDON, Ill. (WCIA) — Former President Donald Trump is coming to Illinois later this month to campaign with Rep. Mary Miller.

Trump endorsed Miller, an incumbent representative, in January in her bid for reelection in the 15th Congressional District. He will appeal to voters in Mendon at the Adams County Fairgrounds on June 25 to renominate Miller three days later in the Republican primary.

“Congresswoman Mary Miller is doing a fantastic job representing the people of Illinois,” Trump said when he endorsed Miller. “She is strong on Election Security, the Second Amendment, and our Military and Vets. She fights hard against Joe Biden’s open borders, runaway inflation, and the radical indoctrination of our children.”

Miller welcomed Trump’s presence in the 15th District with a statement of her own. She also took the opportunity to take a swipe at her opponent Rodney Davis, another incumbent representative who was redistricted into the 15th District.

“I’m honored President Trump is coming to the Quincy area to hold a rally after endorsing me over RINO Rodney Davis, who stabbed President Trump in the back by voting for the sham January 6th Commission,” Miller said. “Downstate Illinois misses President Trump’s strong America First leadership, which delivered secure borders, a booming economy, and energy independence. I am Illinois’ conservative, America First voice in Congress, unlike RINO Rodney Davis who supports red flag gun confiscation and amnesty for illegal immigrants.”

While Trump has made an endorsement in the 15th District, he has yet to do so in the governor’s election. Darren Bailey is hoping he will get that endorsement, which political experts said could be a win-win for both him and Trump.

“If Trump’s people believe that these polls are all solid, then he can come in. If these polls are solid, Bailey would win, he can come in and he can take credit for that,” said Kent Redfield, Professor Emiritus of Political Science at the University of Illinois at Springfield. “He can come in and say ‘Bailey was in trouble, then I endorsed him, then he won.'”