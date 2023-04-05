SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield, Springfield Township and Woodside Township residents showed in a group of propositions on Tuesday’s Consolidated Election they are fiercely opinionated on whether portions of the two townships should be annexed into the city.

According to unofficial results on the Sangamon County Clerk’s website, 76% percent of all Springfield residents voted for a proposition to dissolve portions of Springfield and Woodside Townships into the city. Conversely, 81% of Springfield Township residents and 77% of Woodside Township voters supported propositions on their ballots to remain separate from the capital city.

Almost 25,000 voters voiced their opinion in Springfield on the proposition, while around 2,700 gave their input in the two townships combined.

Current Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder is a proponent of having the city annex the parts of the township.

“The main impetus for question being on the ballot or so we can provide, hopefully, property tax relief by through that consolidation.” Langfelder said.

Mayor Jim Langfelder conceded to his opponent Misty Buscher in the mayoral race Tuesday night.

Some Springfield voters said they believed it’s a good idea to eliminate some government spending.

“It’s another taxing body and maybe the city or county could do it more efficiently,” Charles Jones, a Springfield voter said.

Township residents value their independence from Springfield.

“We’re just kind of happy to be independent of the city,” Carolyn Beatty, a Woodside township voter said. “I think in other ways rather than be involved in city politics.”

The referendum was non-binding. According to Langfelder, any change about dissolving the portions of townships will need to be decided by state legislators.