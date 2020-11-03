Polls open for election day

(WCIA) — Millions of Americans will be waiting in line to cast their ballots Tuesday to see who will lead their communities and the nation.

A record number of people have already cast their ballots by mail — but experts say they’re expecting a surge of people to head to the polls Tuesday.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Almost everything else about the election is unusual given the pandemic and the record number of mail-in votes.

There’s a record 8.3 million voters registered this year — and 43% percent of them already cast their votes either early, in-person, or through the mail.

About 1.83 million voters already opted to vote early in-person, but it’s the official election day and experts say the polls will still be busy.

They also say patience is key this year.

“I think it’s almost certain there will be some contests that can’t be called,” says Brian Gaines, U. of I. Professor with the Institute of Goverment & Public Affiars. “If not the presidency, a lot of states are allowing ballots to show up late as long as it’s postmarked by election day they have to count them. Illinois has a very long window.

“That won’t matter in races that aren’t very close, but for example this congressional district I think is likely to be close enough that it’ll be impossible to say who has won given how many ballots are outstanding.”

Gaines says he also thinks we’ll wait a while to learn the outcome of the graduated income tax proposition that has to pass with 60% voting yes.

But with some leaving it blank it could also pass with 50% plus one of total ballots.

WCIA will be keeping eyes on the lines throughout election day.