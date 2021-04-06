Polls open for Consolidated Elections

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Polling places are now officially open for the Consolidated Election on Tuesday.

It’s your chance to make your voice heard by casting your ballot.

There are several city council seats up for grabs in both Champaign and Urbana.

Voters are also being asked whether to get rid of the County Recorder of Deeds office.

As of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, there were a decent amount of people who were turning out to vote at the Brookens Administrative Center in Urbana.

“We don’t have the turnout in our Consolidated Elction that I think we really ought to have,” says County Clerk Aaron Ammons. “We’ll probably see 5,000-7,000 people vote total when it’s all said and done.”

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, one issue was reported in Champaign County at the Ludlow polling location.

Deputy Clerk Angie Patton says they had an internet connection problem that lasted for about 10 minutes. She says only one voter was sent to the county administrative building, and everything has been running smoothly since.