Polling places will remain open during COVID shutdowns

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Polling places will remain open in Springfield despite increased COVID shutdowns.

The Restore Illinois plan specifically excludes polling locations from the list of places that would see restrictions or shutdowns.

Sangamon County Clerk Don Gray says there won’t be any new restrictions come tuesday. Sangamon County will have the same number of polling locations across the county that they had in the last general election, but some of the locations changed because of covid, so that there would be more space.

There are safety measures being taken at the polling places, like everybody getting their own pens, and there being sanitizing stations every step of the way when you vote.

“We don’t anticipate any changes. all of the changes we made were positive ones to prepare for this,” Gray said. “We were expanding our space, and ensuring we had enough social distancing to make sure we were accomadating for the Covid-19 enviornment.”

The Illinois State Board of Elections also discredited reports that the state as considering shutting down polling places following the spikes in COVID cases.

Voters should be aware that this article is incorrect. The governor will not be closing polling places. https://t.co/bnZ8Crjyt0 — Illinois SBE (@illinoissbe) October 30, 2020

It said no polling places are being shut down in the days leading up to the election.