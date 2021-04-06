Pesotum voters write in candidates for key races

PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA)–If you voted in Pesotum, you may have noticed your ballot look a little different for this election.

This time around, the Village President and Board of Trustees are all write-in candidates. That’s because village leaders didn’t submit ballot certifications on time. One voter, Theresa Lange, said writing down her choices was different than usual, but that wasn’t stopping her from doing her civic duty.

“You’ve just got to go with the flow,” Lange said. “You have to do what you have to do, and I think it’s important to get out and vote whether it’s a big city or a small town.”

Other races to look out for in Pesotum include the seat for road commissioner, and a few seats on the regional school board of trustees.