DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — State Rep. Mike Marron (R-Fithian) declared victory in the 104th Legislative district on Thursday.

The unofficial tally from the Champaign County Clerk, Vermilion County Clerk and Danville Election Commission gives Marron 18,682 votes to opponent Cindy Cunningham’s 14,070 votes, a current 14% victory margin.

“I want to thank all the people of the 104th District for having their voices heard,” said Marron. “I especially want to thank all of my volunteers who spent countless hours helping my reelection effort and my family for sticking by my side through such a crazy time.”

The 104th Legislative District is in three different election commissions: Champaign County, Vermilion County and the Danville Election Commission. After Election Day, the unofficial count in Champaign County had Marron with 9,224 votes to Cunningham’s 9,457. In rural Vermilion County, Marron had 5,932 votes to Cunningham’s 1,803. In Danville, Marron had 3,526 votes to Cunningham’s 2,810.

“While there are still vote by mail ballots yet to be counted, there aren’t enough ballots left in the 104th District to make up such a sizable gap,” said Marron. “The results of the race for the 104th show that local support will beat all the money in attack ads political parties can buy. I am proud of the work we have done for the people of Champaign and Vermilion Counties, and I look forward to continuing to do that work for the next two years.”