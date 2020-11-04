LaHood wins reelection campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Congressman Darin LaHood declared victory in his campaign for reelection in Illinois’ 18th district.

The Associated Press reported that with 86 percent of votes counted, the incumbent congressman holds a commanding lead with 78 percent of the vote.

LaHood said in a statement saying a COVID-19 relief package is his top priority when he returns to Washington.

“As we look ahead, I believe that it is critical that we unite to find common ground to defeat COVID-19 and reinvigorate our economy in central and west-central Illinois,” LaHood said. “I stand ready to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to ensure the needs of Illinois workers, farmers, manufacturers, and small businesses are met in Congress, as I have done over the past five years. I am grateful for the continued support from the residents of the 18th Congressional District of Illinois. I look forward to the work ahead.”

LaHood first took office after winning a special election in 2015.