Illinois voters wait on election results

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Everyone is patiently waiting for election results to come down Wednesday morning — and that certainly includes voters in central Illinois.

Despite a record number of people casting their ballots by mail this year, several people decided to vote in person while the polls were open Tuesday.

Champaign County is last in line out of the counties around us to get an unofficial results summary put together.

More than 92,000 people in the county cast ballots in this election.

The county Clerk’s office did face some issues in the primary and early voting period, and Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning their team struggled with backlog between late voters and early vote processing.

As protocol, the Champaign County Clerk did not start counting the early votes until after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

They were uploading the last of early results along with an unofficial summary just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The Clerk’s office did announce beforehand to expect later than normal results.

Champaign County results can be viewed at WCIA’s ‘Your Local Election Headquarters’ webpage.

WCIA will check with the Clerk’s office throughout the day to give more updates.