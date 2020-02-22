“I want to be your candidate:” Republican Forum for the 15th Congressional District

ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) -- Several top aides to President Trump say he is prepared to commute the 14-year prison sentence of former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich, according to multiple news outlets, including the New York Times.

President Trump has publicly deliberated about whether or not to let Blagojevich out of jail since at least 2018. The former governor's wife, Patti Blagojevich, has lobbied the president's support on social media and on cable news channels. During the heat of the impeachment proceedings, Blagojevich himself wrote an op-ed from behind bars arguing that Democrats would have impeached Abraham Lincoln.