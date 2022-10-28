DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Macon County have a chance to cast their ballot before Election Day thanks to extended early voting hours from the Macon County Clerk’s Office.

The early voting location is at Room 119 of the Macon County Office Building, 141 South Main Street in Decatur. Early voting here is open through the Monday before Election Day on the following schedule:

Saturday, Oct. 29 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4 between 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday Nov. 6 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 7 between 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

People who previously requested to vote by mail can drop their ballot off at a dropbox located on the south side of the county office building. People doing this must follow the instructions as though they were going to mail the ballot, without adding postage.

Officials said it is important that voters sign the certification included with their ballot and have it postmarked by Nov. 8.