Election officials: Tuesday “not an average election”

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. — In light of the COVID-19 threat, some election officials have acknowledged Tuesday’s primary was not a normal one.

Most election officials had confirmed extra precautions were taken by poll workers to ensure voting booths and equipment were regularly sanitized. However, did the impact of this global pandemic affect the timely reporting of election results?

The office of Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons finished reporting 100 percent of their results by 10:46 p.m. Tuesday, according to a timestamp listed on their website. This was their first county-wide election since Ammons was elected in 2018. They finished reporting results after the office of Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner, who also ran his first county-wide election. Their completed results were posted at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

In Vermilion County, the office of Clerk Cathy Jenkins had their results fully reported by 9:23 p.m. Tuesday night. A representative of Sangamon County Clerk Don Gray’s office said they had reported all but two precincts by 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Their remaining results were in by 10:30 p.m. that evening.

When asked if there was any delay, a representative with the Champaign County Clerk’s office said their office was “not late at all” with reporting their results and they were happy with how everything came in while dealing with a pandemic. The representative also said 90 percent of their results were reported in a “pretty good time.” Only one precinct in Rantoul came in a little later than the other locations, according to the representative. That was because it took a while for them to close down and drive back to the clerk’s office.

“It was not an average election,” the representative said. They also said they had new election judges fill in because of the pandemic, and they had to manage the arrival of those new volunteers. Over 150 had dropped out.