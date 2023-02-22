CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County’s municipal elections may be 40 days away, but people can vote as early as Thursday as polls open at the Brookens Administrative Center.

Brookens, located at 1776 East Washington Street in Urbana, will be operating a polling location in its Putman Meeting Room. Any eligible voter will be able to vote there regardless of their home precinct or what location is listed on their voter registration card.

Brookens’ polls will be open between Feb. 23 and March 26 on weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. In the week leading up to the election, Brookens’ polls will be open on the following modified schedule:

March 27 – 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

April 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

April 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

April 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Other early voting locations will open a week before the election: