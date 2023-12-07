CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Deputy Coroner Laurie Brauer is putting her name in the Champaign County Coroner’s race.

Brauer is one of three candidates running for the office – the other two are fellow Democrat Sean Williams and Republican Steve Thuney. Brauer said her background in medicine, working at Carle Hospital and the Sheriff’s Office makes her stand out. But her compassion and empathy for families and community are what drive her.

She said having qualified people to do the job matters. She wants to fix issues like delays in death certificates and getting ambulances on the street faster.

“I want the office to be transparent,” Brauer said. “We are that unspoken part of every resident’s lives and I want them to know that when they leave this office, we’re here for them.”

The deadline for anyone to apply for Coroner — or any county office — is Dec. 15. Early voting for the primary race starts Feb. 8 and ends March 19. The general election will be on Nov. 5th.