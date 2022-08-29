DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — People interested in running for Mayor of Decatur or for a seat on the City Council in 2023 can get the process started as early as Tuesday morning.

Petitions for these positions will become available starting at 8 a.m. They can be accessed online or picked up in the City Clerk’s office, located on the third floor of the Decatur Civic Center. Petitions must contain the signatures of at least 85 registered voters and can be filed on either Nov. 21 or Nov. 22.

Candidates must be a U.S. citizen, a registered voter, at least 18 years of age and must have lived in the Decatur city limits for at least one year prior to the election. For more information, contact the City Clerk’s office at 217-424-2708.

The City of Decatur noted that the City Clerk cannot provide any legal advice with regard to the election process.