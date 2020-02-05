County confirms non-citizen voted in election

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Clerk’s office has confirmed a non-citizen voted in 2018.

In an email to WCIA, the Champaign County Clerk’s office said it learned through the State Board of Elections that one non-citizen voted in the general election. In January, County Clerk Aaron Ammons told WCIA seven people believed to be non-citizens had been automatically registered. Of that group, three cast ballots – two in the 2018 general election and one in the 2006 general election.

Chief Deputy Clerk Angela Patton said those voters were removed from the system. Ammons’ office sent letters to confirm their citizenship and haven’t heard back from any of them as of yet. One of the voters had moved to Douglas County, so the Douglas County Clerk’s office is handling that particular case.

Republican lawmakers have called for the automatic voter registration program to be suspended, while Secretary of State Jesse White’s office and the State Board of Elections have said the problems were fixed.