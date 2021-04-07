Champaign County Clerk’s website, unofficial election results back online

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Clerk’s office had to work around few issues that came up on election night.

The website went down, but it was back up and running as of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, after being down for around 12 hours.

Clerk Aaron Ammons said it was odd that the site went down around 7 p.m. Tuesday. He says he’ll be talking to the office’s cyber-security team and website developer to find out why there was a problem with the website.

The Clerk’s office did post photos of the scanned vote summaries to Facebook, and tweeted updates on Twitter.

Ammons says he was excited by voter participation on Tuesday, but thinks there’s room for improvement.

“But the numbers are still too low for what I like to see,” Clerk Ammons says. “I’d like to see us more at a 60% turnout in our local elections. Right now, I think we’re going to be somewhere around 15,000-18,000 people.”

That total is about 12-15% participation out of the 120,000 registered voters in the county.

His goal of 60% would be around 72,000 voters heading to the polls.