Bustos declares victory after tight race

Congresswoman and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Cheri Bustos declared victory in her campaign for reelection.

Busto’s race against Esther Joy King was one of the tightest in the state. Bustos declared victory after 99 percent of the ballots in the district were counted. The most recent results show Bustos has a lead of over 10 thousand votes.

“I am grateful for everyone who has volunteered and supported me throughout this campaign. But no matter what side of the aisle you sit on — Democrat or Republican — it is my commitment to you that I will work across the aisle to continue to deliver for Illinoisans,” Bustos said in a statement.