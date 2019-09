DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Parks and Recreation division and Keep Vermillion County Beautiful sponsored a volunteer river cleanup at Ellsworth Park from 9-11 a.m Saturday.

"We're doing a river cleanup, it's an annual event that takes place during Vermillion River Festival. It's a joint clean up between City of Danville Parks and Recreation, and Keep Vermilion County Beautiful," Steve Lane, Superintendent of Community Development, said.