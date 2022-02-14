CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – With the winter Olympics under way, we’re all watching to see who brings home the gold.

But Olympic values are not just about who wins and loses. It’s so much more.

“We teach four Olympic values in the program, which are friendship, determination, equality, and courage,” Emma Vanhoutan, Behavioral Management Speacialst for the program, said.

She’s talking about the young Olympian program. U of I students are working to teach these values to kids in Champion County.

“This program, in a very small way, uses the Olympic values to spark that thinking in these young people that they can improve their lives. They can do well in school, they succeed, they can just be good human beings,” Jon Welty Peachey, Associate Professor in the department of recreation, sport, and tourism, said.



The program started in 2014. Welty Peachey said each semester it expands just a little bit and helps even more children.

Vanhoutan is a sophomore at the U of I. This is her second semester as part of the Young Olympians Program. She said the program is the perfect match for her love of working with kids, and being active.

“My personal life saying is ‘it takes a village to raise a child,’ and I want to be a part of as many villages as possible,” she said.

She said not only does the program help kids have something to do after school, nd instill these Olympic values in them, it gives them someone to look up to.

“One of the best things I saw is how we could be a positive role model and influence on the kids,” she said.

Welty Peachey said, as far as the kids know, they’re just having fun after school.