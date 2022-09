FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 20-year-old man from Beecher City died after a crash in Fayette County, police confirmed. It happened on IL-128 southbound at around 1 a.m. on September 10.

According to police, the vehicle struck a field entrance after a blowout of its rear tire. The driver was sent to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.