SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Symphony Youth Orchestra String Quartet will be joining Abbey Road, a Beatles tribute act, on stage at the UIS Performing Arts Center for their “Christmas with the Beatles” tour.

On Dec. 17, the four young musicians will accompany the Abbey Road band in four timeless songs: “Eleanor Rigby,” “A Day in the Life,” “Hello Goodbye” and “Hey Jude.”

The string quartet includes Finn Powell and Madelyn Beck of Springfield High School, Madeline Bollman of Glenwood High School, and Clare Specketer of Havana High School. They are proven masters of their craft, consistently receiving superior ratings at solo and ensemble competitions. Besides the Illinois Symphony Youth Orchestra (ISYO), quartet members also belong to the Illinois All-State Orchestra and the Blue Lake International Orchestra.

Madelyn Beck (violin), Madeline Bollman (violin), Franklin Powell (viola), and Clare Specketer (cello). Image courtesy of Andy Nagle.

Abbey Road commonly incorporates local high school orchestras into their productions and makes donations to their school music programs. For their Springfield show, Abbey Road producers contacted ISYO Programs Manager Jackie Mitra looking for a talented ensemble of high school students. Fortunately, all the ISYO String Quartet members are Beatles fans.

Specketer’s favorite Beatles song happens to be one of the songs she will be playing on Dec. 17: “Eleanor Rigby.” Powell’s favorite Beatles songs are “Across the Universe” and “For No One.” Bollman most enjoys “Now and Then,” and Beck favors “Blackbird.”

“It’s very sentimental to me,” Beck said.

The “Christmas with the Beatles” tour features all the hit Beatles tunes along with some holiday classics. Abbey Road recreates the Beatles concert experience by including period-accurate costume changes, vintage instruments, Liverpudlian dialect, and of course, playing their iconic discography.

Chris Paul Overall (“Paul”), Nate Bott (“John”), Axel Clarke (“Ringo”) and Jesse Wilder (“George”). Image courtesy of Andy Nagle.

Tickets for the show can be purchased online at uispac.com or by calling the UIS Ticket Office at 217-206-6160.