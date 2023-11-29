CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Phone updates come with plenty of new features and tricks, but one of them has some iPhone users on edge.

No longer do we have to worry about meeting someone new, getting their number, and typing something in wrong. The latest iOS 17 update brings a new feature: a quick way to share your contact information with just one touch.

“I think that there could be legitimate reasons to have something like this,” said Dustin Heuerman, Champaign County Sheriff. “If you’re sharing your contact with a lot of people, you’re a businessperson, for example, that may be very beneficial for you to be able to do that.”

Some people are worried about others getting too close and stealing their information.

“But you may notice that somebody is right up there with you. You know, you like your personal space, right?” Heuerman said. “And if somebody is in that personal space, you want to know why they’re in that personal space.”

He said luckily, it’s not that easy.

“I have not had an issue of it trying to pull up another contact in my house or something like that,” Heuerman said.

Phones would have to be in direct contact in order for the transfer to happen, and you have to give your permission.

“I’m not as concerned with having to take that additional step and transfer information as I would be if it just automatically did it,” Heuerman said.

But all of this can be avoided if you change your default settings. Go to your settings app, search ‘NameDrop,’ then toggle it off.

“I think just a little bit of due diligence with knowing what you’re upgrading and knowing how you may or may not want to use that new technology will just be beneficial in the long run,” Heuerman said.

The sheriff said the new feature also brings the opportunity to update your children on the dangers of sharing personal information.