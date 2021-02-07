You can bet on the Super Bowl coin toss

MELBOURNE, FL. (WCIA) — If you were lucky enough to save your stimulus money and didn’t spend it on the home shopping network while you were at home, we have some good news.

You can toss it away on ridiculous Super Bowl bets!

From most penalties to first score, you can put down money on just about anything. Then there’s the coin toss – one of the most popular bets…

But there’s so much more than just heads your tails. It’s a piece of history as well as art work.

Its a sense of pride for the Highland Mint in Melbourne, Florida. This year marks 29 years of making the coin used each super bowl at kickoff.

“The game doesn’t start without us!” says Vincent Bohbot.

The design comes straight from the NFL, tailored to the game’s location.

“This year being in Tampa Bay, you have the logos of the two teams separated by waves. And you have the commissioner’s signature on the other side. With the Super Bowl logo. So it’s a special coin,” says Bohbot.

The coins are then minted. And numbered. The first 100 going to the league.

Then about 10,000 others are made for the fans. The coin numbered one is always used at kickoff.

Number “zero” reserved only for overtime. Which has only happened once in the history of the super bowl.

As far as which side of the coin has better luck? Well…. Some would say “tails never fails” but, ya simply never know.

“It really depends on who is doing the coin toss. Who’s flipping it? Strong thumb? Or is it gonna bounce on something? Is it on the field? Is it real grass?” says Bohbot.

Out of the 54 big games played thus far, 25 teams have won the coin flip and the game.

You’re probably asking which side has come up most. Tails has been the winner 29 times or 53 percent of the game. With heads winning out 25 times or 47 percent.

When it comes comes to streaks, heads is the winner with five straight super bowls…

By the way, San Francisco won last years coin toss and Kansas City won the game.