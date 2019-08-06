YMCA offers active shooter training

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– One spot in Central Illinois is working to protect people in its community by educating them.

The YMCA in Springfield is inviting people to a training on how to protect yourself in a mass shooting. Staffers want to make sure everyone in the area is ready in case of an active shooter in several different scenarios.

Employees will walk through different events detailing how people should act during an active shooting. Staff members have been doing this training for a few years. The employees are now ready to go out into the community and help others. The goal is to make sure everyday citizens know they play a big part in keeping each other safe when this happens.

“We are going to have the opportunity with the help of the aquatics staff who are our most highly trained first-aid responders to actually go into the building and try to lock it down so people can actually practice it,” said Jill Steiner, Director of Personnel and Facility Services for the YMCA of Springfield. ” I think that’s one of the key elements that gives people a little more control and they can say, ‘oh, I don’t have to be specialty trained, I don’t have to be law enforcement.”

Employees said they will be using the entire building at the Kerasotes YMCA on West Iles Avenue to walk through different scenarios. Registration for the course is open for everyone now.

The training last from four to six o’ clock Sunday evening but organizers recommend you get there early so you can have seat.